Barkha Bisht to feature in series inspired by 2010 Pune bombing

India’s home-grown OTT platform ULLU has enthralled the audience with various web series inspired by real-life incidents. The platform is all set to add another thriller to its kitty, tentatively titled “Naam Ghum Jayega”, starring the sultry and very talented Barkha Bisht in the lead role.

The show is loosely inspired by a bombing massacre that took place in Pune in 2010. The series traces the journey of a married couple, a sudden unfortunate bomb blast, and how one of them gets involved in it as a suspect. Each character is mysteriously layered and each episode has a story to tell unraveling the truth.

On playing the lead, Barkha Bisht shares “I’m quite elated about being a part of the show. The script was engaging and gripping and the reason behind why I immediately agreed to be a part of it. My character Ayesha is a simple Muslim married woman whose life revolves around her husband and her child. The real character surfaces when she faces a downfall. I always listen to my director’s ambition of the character and try to incorporate their vision. You could say I am actually a director’s actor on set.”

Produced by Vibhu Agarwal and directed by Akshay Vir Singh, ‘Naam Ghum Jayega’ will stream exclusively on ULLU App.