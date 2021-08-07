Barun Sobti says '200 – Halla Ho' will inspire conversations on atrocities on Dalits

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film ‘200 – Halla Ho’ shares why he wanted to be part of the film.

Barun said, “I yearn for parts with a purpose, which serve a larger purpose and not just serve entertainment needs. So, when Sarthak, the director of ‘200 – Halla Ho’ approached me to play a lawyer who takes up pro bono cases and supports Dalit women in their fight against injustice, it appealed to me instantly. I am overwhelmed with the response we are receiving for the trailer. Hopefully, this movie will spark a conversation in the right direction.”

Inspired by true events and set in the context of atrocities against Dalit women, ‘200 – Halla Ho’ captures an incident where 200 women took law and justice into their own hands and lynched a gangster, robber, serial killer, serial rapist, in open court.

The film is directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, also featuring – Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.

‘200 – Halla Ho’ releases on ZEE5 on August 20.

–IANS

aru/kr