Watch the hilarious trailer of Apna Villa featuring Be YouNick & Tusharr Khair

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service dedicated to providing audiences with high-quality entertainment, has partnered up with social media sensation, Nick better known as Be YouNick (his YouTube channel), for a new comedy series titled Apna Villa. Nick has been a rage on social media platforms with his hilarious short-form content. Now, with his association with Amazon miniTV, he will be showcasing his magic as a showrunner. Co-directed by Vivek Menon and Nick, Apna Villa also features the two along with actor-composer Tusharr Khair and Atul Khatri, in pivotal roles. The trailer for the rib-tickling series, which premieres exclusively on Amazon miniTV on 19th October for free, was released today.

The hilarious trailer gives audiences a sneak-peak into the roller-coaster life of buddies Nick and Tushar, who have rented out an expensive villa for their vacation. But when Tushar suddenly gets sacked from his job, the duo decides to sublet the villa to earn money and continue their sojourn. Soon, guests of all kinds, such as a demanding one played by popular comedian Atul Khatri, start checking in. Chaos ensues, putting Nick and Tushar on a hilarious mission to delight their clients.

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, “Apna Villa mark’s Amazon miniTV’s first-ever collaboration with a content creator for a comedy series and we are thrilled to announce that we took a step in that direction with one of India’s most loved content creators, Nick. Be it emotions, comedy or drama, Apna Villa has it all and stands out because of its relatable portrayal of every working-class individual and their struggles. At Amazon miniTV, we aim to create content that resonates with the youth, featuring their favorite content creators. We hope that our viewers enjoy Apna Villa to the fullest.”

“From its engaging shows to diverse mini movies, Amazon miniTV has created a niche for itself and changed the way the youth consume content. I’m extremely happy to associate with the streaming service, especially for a series such as Apna Villa,” expressed Nick. “It’s very ‘apna’, meaning ‘close to the hearts of me and my team’. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and ‘Apna Villa’ sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride! I hope that viewers shower love and adulation for the show and our first association with Amazon miniTV turns out to be super-fruitful.”

Apna Villa will premiere on 19th October on Amazon miniTV for free, within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.