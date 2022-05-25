Benafsha Soonawalla makes a comeback with 'Playground'

- Advertisement -

Model and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who last appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 11’, is now making her comeback with a new reality show called ‘Playground’.

She participated in ‘Roadies X4’. After a hiatus of almost 5 years, she is ready to be a part of the new show.

Expressing her excitement about the show, Benafsha said: “I’m very excited to be hosting ‘Playground’. I think the audience is going to love this unique and entertaining show.”

Apart from Benafsha, celebrated YouTuber Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout will also be a part of first gaming entertainment show titled Playground by Rusk Media. The winner will walk away with a whopping Rs 50 lakh as prize money.

‘Playground’ will stream live on Amazon MiniTV.