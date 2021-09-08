‘Bhoot Police’ to now release on 10th Sept!

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam starrer ‘Bhoot Police’ is now all to release on 10th September 2021 on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the movie offers an entertaining experience to watch with your family on your personal screens, a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on 17th September, however, the makers have decided to release the movie a week before due to the overwhelming response and the love garnered by the fans for the power-packed trailer and the songs ‘Aye Aye Bhoot Police’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai’

- Advertisement -

Sharing the excitement of releasing the movie a week prior, Producer Ramesh Taurani says, “Bhoot Police is a very special film for our entire team, the biggest stand out factor is its story, then the cast and of course Pavan who is a very talented director. Considering the huge amount of love and appreciation the trailer and songs have received is simply incredible, therefore we have decided to prepone the release of the film to 10th September on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the festive season, one can enjoy the entertaining content with the family from the comfort of your home, and we really hope that the audiences enjoy the film!”.

Producer Akshai Puri, adds, “We are highly elated with the massive response & love the trailer has garnered, right from the first poster to the songs, all the assets were well received by the audience and the anticipation level kept rising high! We are releasing the movie a week prior with a motive to add to the festive mode and increase the family entertainment time. Bhoot Police is the first horror-comedy film mounted on a scale as large as this, be it the cast, the VFX, locations, and action – all will be a first in this genre. It’s a well-packaged horror-comedy and we are sure the viewers will enjoy it with their family”.

- Advertisement -

Director Pavan Kirpalani, “The movie Bhoot Police is mounted at a right scale, it’s a horror-comedy like never before. The cast Saif-Arjun-Jacqueline-Yami are great performers and have come together for the first time for a horror comedy. The movie’s visuals and look is grand, the VFX are amazingly done. Also most importantly the constant support of the producers Ramesh ji and Akshai Puri, who gave my vision the mounting it required. It’s a complete family entertainer and we hope people enjoy it”.

Bhoot Police also stars Jaaved Jaafri and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

- Advertisement -

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release now on 10th September 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar