Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

‘Bhoot Police’ to release digitally

By Glamsham Bureau
'Bhoot Police' to release digitally
Bhoot Police - Logo Poster
Adv.

The horror comedy “Bhoot Police” has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. A poster of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial film was released on Friday featuring lead stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

“Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip,” announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the characters of all four actors were introduced on social media, who look like ghost hunters going by the film’s title and poster.

Adv.

While Saif Ali Khan plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor’s character is named Chiraunji, Yami Gautam is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, “Bhoot Police” is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Adv.
Previous articleWhen Samantha Akkineni’s mom turned photographer for her
Next articleGoogle midranger Pixel 5A 5G could arrive soon: Report
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates