Bhuvan Bam gets injured while shooting for 'Taaza Khabar'

Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show 'Taaza Khabar', which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role.

By Glamsham Bureau
YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show ‘Taaza Khabar’, which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role.

Recently, the creator turned actor shocked his fans by revealing a brand new clean shaven look from the series. The actor has been pushing the limits to play the role of Vasya including doing some action for the role.

While performing for a scene the actor ended up injuring himself and was severely bruised on his arm/shoulder.

Bhuvan termed it a “freak accident”.

“It was a freak accident during one of the action scenes. Thankfully it wasn’t too serious. We could thankfully resume the shoot almost immediately after a small break and addressing the injury”.

A source said that Bhuvan is doing action sequences for the first time for a project.

“It was an accident that took place. He was shooting for an action sequence and there was a miss and he had a fall and bruised himself in the process.”

“Thankfully the injury wasn’t severe, Bhuvan insisted the production to stick to the schedule and didn’t want the injury to be a hinderance”.

‘Taaza Khabar’ will be released on Disney+Hotstar

