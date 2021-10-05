HomeOTTNews

Bhuvan Bam releases his first web show Dhindora trailer

Bhuvan Bam releases the trailer of his first web show Dhindora; the 8-part show premieres October 14, with new episodes every Thursday

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhuvan Bam releases his first web show Dhindora trailer
Bhuvan Bam web series Dhindora
- Advertisement -

Today, Bhuvan Bam launched the trailer of his upcoming web-show Dhindoraon his YouTube channel. After the successful poster launch by Asia’s biggest director, SS Rajamouli on Sunday, the Digital star delivered what is asserted to be the most awaited video this season.

Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14th, 2021. Dhindora, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-part comedy-drama will be released world-wide under the creator’s independent YouTube channel.

- Advertisement -

Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters from BB Ki Vines, the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

Bhuvan Bam’s most esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike. With the trailer promising an adventurous ride, packed with rib-tickling moments, Bhuvan’s fans across the country and beyond finally got some real treat to binge on which was worth waiting for!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVidyut Jammwal: ‘Sanak’ will inspire you to be a better version of yourself
Next articleRithvik Dhanjani shares his best moments from ‘Super Dancer 4’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,893FansLike
44,362FollowersFollow
6,287FollowersFollow
57,529FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv