Bhuvan Bam releases his first web show Dhindora trailer

Today, Bhuvan Bam launched the trailer of his upcoming web-show Dhindoraon his YouTube channel. After the successful poster launch by Asia’s biggest director, SS Rajamouli on Sunday, the Digital star delivered what is asserted to be the most awaited video this season.

Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14th, 2021. Dhindora, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-part comedy-drama will be released world-wide under the creator’s independent YouTube channel.

Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters from BB Ki Vines, the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Gayatri Bharadwaj.

Bhuvan Bam’s most esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike. With the trailer promising an adventurous ride, packed with rib-tickling moments, Bhuvan’s fans across the country and beyond finally got some real treat to binge on which was worth waiting for!