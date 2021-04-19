Adv.
Amitabh Bachchan recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Kunal Kohli’s ‘Ramyug’ first look

The announcement for the most awaited, filmmaker Kunal Kohli's 'Ramyug' is here

By Glamsham Editorial
Kunal Kohli's 'Ramyug' Logo MX Player
The announcement for the most awaited, filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s ‘Ramyug’ is here, brought to life by a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ustad Zakir Hussain, composed by Rahul Sharma.

“#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma Lyrics: Aman Akshar #kamleshpandey #narendrakohli @tiscaofficial @vivanbhathena_official @diganthmanchale @iakshaydogra @aishwarya.ojha @sandeep_shirodkar,” Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram.

Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film “Lahore Confidential”. His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.

