Amitabh Bachchan recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Kunal Kohli’s ‘Ramyug’ first look

The announcement for the most awaited, filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s ‘Ramyug’ is here, brought to life by a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ustad Zakir Hussain, composed by Rahul Sharma.

“#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma Lyrics: Aman Akshar #kamleshpandey #narendrakohli @tiscaofficial @vivanbhathena_official @diganthmanchale @iakshaydogra @aishwarya.ojha @sandeep_shirodkar,” Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram.

Kunal recently helmed the series OTT film “Lahore Confidential”. His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.