Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh confesses to Neha Bhasin saying she likes Pratik Sehajpal

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh confesses saying she likes Pratik Sehajpal.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Akshara Singh confesses to Neha Bhasin saying she likes Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss OTT Akshara Singh confesses to Neha Bhasin saying she likes Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss OTT house is changing with each passing day. Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh, who were at loggerheads, decided to discuss everything and mend ways. Both the ladies sat down to have a discussion and clear all their misunderstandings. 

She told Neha Bhasin that when she was Pratik Sehjapal’s connection, he used to crib about her.  Neha asked her then why she got offended when she told her that she was behaving like her wife. Neha Bhasin shared that she did not like the statement ‘Mard le jaate ho’ to which Akshara clarified that her statement was ‘Mere aadmi par nazar hai’.

Akshara replied to her saying that she liked Pratik. Neha cleared to Akshara that she had no idea about her liking towards Pratik.

However, later Neha went and told the entire conversation to Pratik and confronted him. He denied all the allegations made by Akshara.

