Bigg Boss OTT has announced its first evicted contestant!

- Advertisement -

After a long week of fights, emotions, entertainment, tasks, love, bonds, the audience finally decided to support the calm connection, the current Boss Man and Lady, Raqesh and Shamita and ELIMINATED URFI JAVED! Yes, you heard us right. The adorable Urfi Javed is out of the house

Contestants and the audience have waited for this day since day one of Bigg Boss OTT. This Sunday Ka Vaar witnessed all contestants deck up to look their best and Kjo Hurricane hit the Bigg Boss OTT house and took the house by storm!! Who would have imagined Karan showing the real-mirror to each contestant in sassy style and of course stating the fact that Bigg Boss OTT has just begun!

- Advertisement -

From Karan Johar’s confrontation with the contestants to SidNaaz entering the house to elimination results…this Sunday Ka Vaar encapsulated breakdown, entertainment, elimination! While the contestants were super excited for the weekend and to converse with Kjo, none had imagined that there will be tears rolling down, especially Divya Agarwal. The Sunday Ka Vaar started AND.. Karan Johar slams Divya Agarwal for saying ‘I don’t need the show’; asks her to leave the house!! Kjos nonstop charges against Divya came as a surprise to her, she couldn’t hold up and burst into tears. Lesson Learnt!

Talking about surprises, Urfi’s elimination was for sure surprising. The entertainment ka chota package had a good start to her journey of Bigg Boss OTT, but little did we know that Zeeshan’s decision of dropping her and choosing Divya will become a major reason for her walking out as she didn’t have a partner or a connection.

- Advertisement -

Well, Kjo has made it very clear how important the connections are going to be to survive. He also mentioned that Moose and Nishant seem to be the brand ambassadors of connection as the duo have maintained their relationship since day one!!