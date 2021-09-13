Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets emotional after meeting her real connection Varun Sood

- Advertisement -

The Sunday episode began with the contestants delivering a power-packed performance on Deva Shree Ganesha Deva as they marked Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Soon, the atmosphere became very intense after host Karan Johar lashed out at Raqesh Bapat for making “a sexist” comment during a nomination task.

This episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is not only going to be special for the audience but also for Divya Agarwal as she will get a surprise from her boyfriend Varun Sood.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ contestant Varun Sood entered the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house on Sunday. Varun Sood along with his sisters Veedika and Akshita Sood, was seen taking a stand for Divya Agarwal many times on social media. His love for Divya is clearly evident on social media platforms. Divya Agarwal met her real connection Varun Sood and it was indeed an aww moment for all the Divya fans.

Moose Jattana bid an emotional goodbye to the house after her 5-week stay in the house. It was a choice between Neha Bhasin and Moose in the end.

Check out Divya Agarwal in tears after meeting Varun Sood in Bigg Boss OTT below: