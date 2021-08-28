Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh are grooving over Money Heist anthem

- Advertisement -

Money Heist season 5 is releasing on sept 3 and the craziness of Money Heist has Bigg Boss OTT house too. Money Heist fans are also super excited for the show and Bigg Boss also get to see the favourite contestants grooving over Money Heist anthem. Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba, and Akshara Singh dancing to the anthem of Money Heist .

Now the video of the trio is going viral. Let us also inform all of you that the anthem of Money Heist was released on Netflix India only last week. This is very much liked by the fans. Now, when it comes to Bigg Boss OTT videos, Millind, Divya and Akshara are seen dressed in red outfits.

In the video, Divya, Millind, and Akshara are doing Bharatnatyam sometimes Bhangra on Anthem. Everyone seems to be enjoying their dance a lot and tells you that this dance was part of their task.

The first part of the fifth season of Money Heist is set to premiere in September. The show, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, revolves around a group of thieves planning and executing heists.

Ahead of its release, actors such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan shot a special video, set to the tunes of the series’ popular song Bella Ciao, and chanted “come soon” in a few regional languages.

Check out the video below: