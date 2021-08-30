Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal’s ‘Radhe Kaise Na Jale’ Dance was an adorable moment from Weekend Ka Vaar

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the makers of the Bigg Boss show decided to bring out the inner talent of all their stars. Host, Karan Johar who is known to churn out great content, made the contestant groove on some of the hit numbers.

Karan had asked Divya Agarwal along with Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to dance on the famous hit song Radhe Kaise Na Jale. Flaunting her dancing skills and grabbing everyone’s attention, Divya made sure to steal the show. Shamita and Raqesh who are already a connection in the house had Divya dance along with them.

While many contestants were made to dance on different numbers, Divya’s performance was worth watching out for. Divya who had lost her connection Zeeshan recently was quite upset. But being known for her grit attitude she is playing her game alone.

It was indeed a treat for all the viewers out there as their Divya Agarwal won millions of heart with her dance performance!