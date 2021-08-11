Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty setting the new friendship goals

- Advertisement -

The first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT has a lot in store for all it’s viewers. With lot of fights, there is friendship blooming in the house.

Well, setting the new BFF goals in the house is the gorgeous Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty. Both Divya and Shamita have been close together since day one. Their bond started to increase from the kitchen area, as both are really good in cooking. The housemates too love their cooking.

Let me tell you that Divya was continuously being provoked by Pratik. This happened the same with Shamita. Being connected to each other, they took a stand against him.

- Advertisement -

Divya who seems to be a strong contestant in the house has a fierce completion among the other contestants. Amongst all of this, Divya and Shamita’s bond is being loved by all the viewers. We have seen a lot of friendship that began in the Big Boss and continued to last forever.

Is this a beginning of a new friendship goal? Well even if it is not, the audience would want them to see together till the final race!