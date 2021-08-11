HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gabba shows his musical talent composes a Shayari

The singing sensation Milind Gaba is winning hearts since day one in Bigg Boss OTT. Being impressed by Malaika Arora to the housemates, Milind is loved by all.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss OTT Millind Gabba shows his musical talent composes a Shayari
Bigg Boss OTT Millind Gabba shows his musical talent composes a Shayari
- Advertisement -

The singing sensation Milind Gaba is winning hearts since day one in Bigg Boss OTT. Being impressed by Malaika Arora to the housemates, Milind is loved by all.

The pilot OTT season of Big Boss seems to be one entertainer. While fights are taking place, there is also friendship that is blooming in the house. But being the baap of entertainment, Milind Gaba is doing what he is known for. He shows his musical talent in the house where he composes a song on a Shayari that popped on his mind.

The Shayari goes like that ,‘Vidyarthi jate hai vidyalay me kisne rang bhare humare sauchaalya me’

- Advertisement -

This happened when Milind was seen cleaning the washroom.

His song depicted cleanliness that is required and is to be maintained while using the washroom. The song was catchy and it was fun listening to.

- Advertisement -

This is truly a ray of hope for all the Gaba fans that more is yet to come. Is Milind becoming the true entertainer of the house? Well, we need to wait and watch in the coming days!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShershaah – Raataan Lambiyan Song Lyrics starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Next articleRK Sagar reveals title poster of his next ‘The 100’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,737FansLike
42,958FollowersFollow
6,036FollowersFollow
57,443FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv