Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gabba shows his musical talent composes a Shayari

- Advertisement -

The singing sensation Milind Gaba is winning hearts since day one in Bigg Boss OTT. Being impressed by Malaika Arora to the housemates, Milind is loved by all.

The pilot OTT season of Big Boss seems to be one entertainer. While fights are taking place, there is also friendship that is blooming in the house. But being the baap of entertainment, Milind Gaba is doing what he is known for. He shows his musical talent in the house where he composes a song on a Shayari that popped on his mind.

The Shayari goes like that ,‘Vidyarthi jate hai vidyalay me kisne rang bhare humare sauchaalya me’

- Advertisement -

This happened when Milind was seen cleaning the washroom.

His song depicted cleanliness that is required and is to be maintained while using the washroom. The song was catchy and it was fun listening to.

- Advertisement -

This is truly a ray of hope for all the Gaba fans that more is yet to come. Is Milind becoming the true entertainer of the house? Well, we need to wait and watch in the coming days!