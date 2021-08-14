Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin kisses Ridhima Pandit on lips; Check out netizens reaction

- Advertisement -

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT is living up to its expectations and providing endless entertainment to the viewers. During a recent task where connections had to stand like a statue while other contestants had to distract them to leave their place, Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin kissed TV actress Ridhima Pandit, leaving everyone surprised.

Yes, you read that right, to win the task, Raqesh teammates applied chilli powder on Pratik and Akshara’s lips and even poured chilled water on choreographer Nishan Bhatt. However, Neha went one step ahead, and in the wake to distract the actress, she kissed her lips but failed to make her move. Ridhima’s fans weren’t impressed. Netizens slammed Neha Bhasin calling her move ‘cheap.’

Netizens are divided in their reaction. Other fans also defended Neha Bhasin and said that she was just trying to win. A Twitter user said, “Neha rocks.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, host Karan Johar will interact with the housemates and will review their performance in the first week. Bigg Boss 13 jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will also make a special appearance and answer fans’ questions.

Check out the video below:

An intrusion into one's personal space, a touch can be very personal and a kiss even more and yet Ridhima stands ground! She doesn't disappoint her team or her team mates……Now that's like it!!!! pic.twitter.com/BXKZZDxVx8 — Ridhima Pandit (@PanditRidhima) August 13, 2021