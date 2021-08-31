Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma is the wild card entry confirms by sharing toofani pictures

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT is showing us lot of twists and turns as most of the contestants are out and few are remaining Bigg Boss has decided for a wild card entry.

The wild card entry is none other than Nia Sharma. She shared pictures on her Instagram account and captioned, “ Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…🌝 BB OTT on 1st September. 😉

She shared pictures from what appears to be the hotel room in which she is quarantine.

Nia is seen wearing a white sweater and shorts as she struck various poses on a chair. She is also seen wearing bright purple sneakers.

Nia is known for serials such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Naagin 4. She was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

