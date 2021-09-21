Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal defends Neha Bhasin after heavy trolling

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT has ended with Divya Agarwal winning the show.

However, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin continue to be trolled on social media for their closeness on the show, neha more because she is married. Neha was disturbed after her elimination as she learnt that her husband Sameer Uddin, mother and other family members were getting trolled due to her closeness with co-contestant Pratik.

Pratik in his lengthy note wrote, ““Guys I have one request to all of you who love me and support me. Please don’t say anything wrong to Neha. Don’t blame her because I was also equally involved in everything and I accept it but she has been a true and honest friend for me and has unconditionally and honestly stood up for me and that means a lot to me. It was a pure and true friendship and true emotions were involved,”

“Please usko kuchh bhi mat bolo and ya toh mujhe bhi bolo (I request you to either not criticise her or criticise me as well). I respect her and I am thankful to her for always being there for me and main bhi uske liye honest tha (I was honest with her too). Please one request guys. She’s a great friend and a great woman. She’s an inspiration and I will always respect and have that gratitude in my heart for her! Thank you @nehabhasin4u.”

Neha shared the message on Instagram Stories and wrote a note of her own. She said that ‘a part of (her) wanted to really die’ when she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT house and saw the trolling that her family members were subjected to. However, she was able to come out of the dark phase with their support and the love of her fans.

Pratik has become the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 15 after he took the bag during the finale night of Bigg Boss OTT.

