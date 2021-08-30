Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat calls Millind Gaba as the most Genuine guy

- Advertisement -

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar had a lot of fun and excitement inside the house. While housemates danced on to different numbers, we saw new connections being questioned and adored for their presence. The show also had the ex-contestant Sunny Leone in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Sunny entered the show and had glamour spread everywhere. She interacted with the contestants and played a game segment accept or block. Each contestant had to come ahead and place the card’s on the accept or block segment. Raqesh who has a very strong with Shamita in the house called Milind as the most genuine guy in the house. He also said that when there will be a need, he will always be there for him.

Not only that Raqesh had apologized to Millind and said that whatever has happened, happened only for the game. Let me tell you that Millind was left by her connection Neha Bhasin last week. Despite that, he continued to play strong with his new connection, Akshara Singh in the house.

Fans of the show have always appreciated Millind’s this side and him being genuine at all times. It was actually a great gesture shown by Raqesh as he identified this quality of Milind and had promised him that he will always be there for him.