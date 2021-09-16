Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat finally confesses his love for Shamita Shetty

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT has coming to an end with lots of fights and entertainment. Raqesh Bapat and Shamity Shetty’s relationship has always been in the news for good reasons. He has finally said those three words to the actress, who has openly admitted their love for each other.

In the video, Shamita and Raqesh are having a cute conversation. Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. When Raqesh didn’t answer immediately, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, “You take so long to say something nice?” After taking a long pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime,” which translates as I love you in French. A visibly shocked Shamita then asked Raqesh, “Do you even know the meaning of Je t’aime?” To which, he replied, “Yes, I do,” leaving Shamita speechless.

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar had told Shamita that her on-and-off fights with Raqesh were coming across as “extremely annoying.

Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty, who recently visited Bigg Boss OTT house, also praised Raqesh. Shamita asked her mother, “Isn’t Raqesh sweet?” To which, Sunanda Shetty said, “He’s such a sweet man.” She also turned to look at Raqesh and told him, “You’re the gentleman in the house.”

- Advertisement -

Shamita Shetty was also asked if Divya Agarwal made her feel insecure about Raqesh Bapat. “No, I’m not,” said Shamita.

Check out Raqesh Bapat finally confesses his love for Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT below:

Someone is jealous 🤣🤣🤣



The hate Raqesh has for Pratik's bear hugs 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/IhlIvbwYiP — Bhavna (@Bhavna60854485) September 9, 2021