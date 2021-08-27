Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce

- Advertisement -

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s growing closeness in the Bigg Boss OTT house is quite making headlines. Their connection recently grabbed viewer’s attention with their morning ‘kiss’ wake-up ritual. However, in the last episode where the nomination task took place, some misunderstanding between the two emerged. As a result, Raqesh and Shamita failed to understand each other’s points of view due to their decisions and found it hard to explain the situation to each other. Ultimately, they got into a debate-like situation and ended up not being able to resolve it.

Moreover, Shamita who wants to build a true connection with Raqesh, was earlier seen trying to ignore the conversation mentioning her anxiety issues. Later, with the thought of clarifying the issue and coming back on the same ground, the two sat in the garden area and decided to address the issue. While they sat there hand in hand, Raqesh opened up about the tough phase of his life and shared about the ups and downs he has faced which he never spoke about.

- Advertisement -

The actor shared the problems he has encountered during his childhood and adulthood. Raqesh revealed how the life-altering decision of ending his marriage has deeply affected him and further revealed how affected he was with his father’s death.

Raqesh got emotional and stated that he also suffers from anxiety issues and stated, “I have not slept for two weeks at a stretch.” The actor further shared how his mother and sister were dismayed to see him in a miserable state.

- Advertisement -

“I was on the verge of breaking,” he added. Raqesh further shared about how hard it has been for him to find stability in life and how deeply he wants someone to understand him, for once. At last, Shamita and Raqesh hugged out their differences with a hope for a better tomorrow. Soon Bigg Boss also announced that they were safe from the nominations this week.