Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s cutest moment will melt your hearts

Bigg Boss OTT is creating a lot of buzz and is always in the headlines. BB house is not famous for the controversial fights but also for lovely nok-jhok of the contestants which turn into loving each other.

Rakesh Bapat’s closeness with Shamita Shetty has managed to grab everyone’s attention. The connection of Bigg Boss OTT house is working well. Due to this, the expectations of the fans in the show have also increased. People are speculating that the two might fall in love or get involved romantically with each other only because of the show.

Raqesh and Shamita’s bond in the Bigg Boss house has been making headlines. The two are often spotted sharing mushy moments. In a recent episode, he woke her up with a kiss, and the two have been inseparable from each other.

In the video, Shamita was not happy about Raqesh’s attention towards Divya. She looked at them from afar and gave Raqesh some attitude when he returned to her. Raqesh told her that he wants to talk to her but Shamita refused. When Raqesh tried to explain himself, Shamita said, “Why are you trying to explain yourself? I’m not your girlfriend.”

Things calmed down between them when he asked her for a bite of her food, gave her a hug and even a kiss on her cheek.

Check out the video below: