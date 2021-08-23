Bigg Boss OTT: Bring her Back’ Ridhima Pandit fans cry foul over unfair eviction

- Advertisement -

Touted as one of the top contenders of the Bigg Boss Season 15, Ridhima Pandit was unceremoniously evicted last night with her connection in the house, Karan.

Moments later, fans of the actress & the show loyalists went ballistic on social media & demanded for her to be brought back into the show.

With a career spanning over 5 years & some interesting shows to her credit, Ridhima enjoys a massive fan following for her effervescence & her bubbly self.

Making maximum headlines in her brief tenure in the house & also being consistently voted as one of the top players, it came as a rude shock when her elimination was announced.

Fans also believe, it was her loyalty towards her connection Karan Nath that brought her this fate, as the latter has been dissed for his underperformance & calm demeanor.

When it was time for Ridhima to choose her connection, Karan Nath was her only option. Though the duo shared a great camaraderie & Ridhima always had his back. It was allegedly Karan’s low key attitude that led to being outsted from the show.

While we are still reeling with this shocking elimination, it it raining hate tweets on twitter as fans demand the channel to bring back the Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress calling her elimination unfair. Only time will tell if she’s brought back into the show. Let us know what are your thoughts.