Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit apologises to her bff Divya Agarwal and win hearts

- Advertisement -

Trust Bigg Boss to come up with challenging tasks & make the participants do, something they wouldn’t have done it in the first place.

Last night during a task, all hell broke loose & the house witnessed first of Divya- Ridhima clash. During a task, while the players had to remain in a statue position, opponents had to distract them to get them to move, a common challenge we’ve seen the last many seasons & also witnessed some of the major fights in the house ensued during the said task.

- Advertisement -

Television’s sweetheart Ridhima hesitantly poured a bottle of Dettol over Divya & Zeeshan’s head followed by ice cold water by other inmates which entered their eyes & they immediately aborted task. Ridhima instantly realised her mistake & quickly apologized following Divya around. She was also seen crying for what had happened & felt sorry.

While Divya was bubbling with anger, Ridhima didn’t leave her side & hugged her a couple of times. While the twitterati were quick to bash the actress, majority people even applauded her for apologizing.

- Advertisement -

It is the nature of the these tasks, where in the past harmful substances have been used in the name of game. But looks like Ridhima was simply unaware of the consequences. Usually you’d see tempers flying but all was under control moments later & Ridhima & Divya hugged it out putting the clash to rest.

They say it is all fair in love & war & Bigg Boss tasks are no less than a war. But it is not everyday we witness a fight to settle down so easy. At least for the trollers, Ridhima sure did win their hearts by her sincere apology.