Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal get into argument, she says she is not anyone’s servant

Bigg Boss OTT has started and creating OTT buzz . Along with this, fighting, tension and drama are being seen between the members of the house. Every season of Bigg Boss has been famous for its battles and this time again, battles are being seen one after the other in Bigg Boss OTT.

All the contestants have started quarreling with each other in the beginning. Sometimes someone is seen fighting between tasks and sometimes someone fights over cooking and working. The recent fight arises between Boss Man Pratik Sehajpal and Ridhima Pandit.

This video of Bigg Boss OTT’s house has been shared by Voot Select on Instagram account. It can be seen in the video that Pratik Sehajpal tells Ridhima Pandit that the utensils have not been washed. To which Ridhima says that my health is bad, I will not work. When Pratik told her that ‘this is not the way’, she screamed, “Who are you to question me? I am not well, it’s like I’m talking to a wall. You enjoy poking people, I am not your servant, I will work when I want to.

Check out Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal get into argument below: