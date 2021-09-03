Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill saying “Tum mera hai aur mera hi rahega” to Sidharth Shukla is making hearts cry

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla, who died this morning at the age of 40, made his last couple of screen appearances with friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 alumnus Shehnaaz Gill. #SidNaaz as the two were known to fans.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently made promotional appearances in episodes of the reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT, the last of which is hosted by Karan Johar. Shehnaaz reportedly left a shoot midway after receiving news of Sidharth’s death on Thursday.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, lovely in pink and orange, were pictured outside the sets of Bigg Boss OTT – they featured in a weekend episode titles Sunday Ka Vaar.

SidNaaz interacted with Karan Johar and had fun on the sets. When asked by Karan Johar what is your reaction when people give SidNaaz so much love. Sidharth replied saying, “As an actor aap chahate hai ki log aapko dekhna chahe ab jab aisa ho raha hai you just feel great about it “. Humne reality show kiya hai toh hum khafi real hai toh really bol rahe hai bahut acche dost hai. Shehnaaz replied saying, “Aapne jiss naziriye se dekhna ussi naziriye se dekho kyunki hum ek dusre ke saath acche friends hai family hai toh tumhe jo accha lagta hai wohi naam dedo. Mumbai mein muje sirf yehi acchi tarah jaante hai toh yahi meri take care karte hai “.

Karan Johar asked what is the OTT of Shehnaaz Gill? He replied saying, ” I think OTT over the top woh Shehnaaz ki liye hi bana hai Shehnaaz complete package hai uski hare k adaa, baat rehan sehan dang sab kuch over the top hai “ Muje toh pehli bhi bahut acchi lagti tha abhi bahut acchi lagti hai Ab different lag rahi hai which is also very good . I am liking the difference. Jaan ban gayi hai nation ki.

After funny conversations Shehnaaz said, “Tum mera hai aur mera hi rahega..main faad ke rakhungi kisi aur ne dekho tuje toh. Meko dosti nahi jeetni meko tuje jeetna hai . Yeh jo mera rishta hia naa who kabhi nahi tootega “

Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, died due to sudden heart attack on Thursday morning. His funeral will be held on 3-9-2021 at 12pm.