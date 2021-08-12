Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to make an entry on Sunday ka Vaar?

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss OTT creating a huge buzz since its inception hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. The first-ever digital version of the popular reality shows on Hindi TV is grabbing attention. Divya and Pratik are always at loggerheards. Shamita Shetty’s big revelation about choreographer Nishant Bhatt, matchmaker Sima Taparia’s entry and more, the show has been creating headlines.

Now the makers is giving us hint as they are bringing the Bigg Boss Jodi to create more buzz on Sunday ka Vaar with Karan Johar. The famous Bigg Boss Jodi is none other than SidNaaz yes you heard it right. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are coming on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar.

SidNaaz Fans are superexcited to see them together again on the small screen. They shared a silhouette picture on the digital platform’s social media handle and teased fans about the entry of ‘Boss Jodi’ on the coming first Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

It was captioned as “#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai?”

Check out the post below: