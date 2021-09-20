Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s loved up pictures is melting our hearts

- Advertisement -

Divya Agarwal, who became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday. She has previously been a part of reality shows such as Splitsvilla and Ace of Space.

Divya Agarwal was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She and Nishant Bhat were left in the race for the winner’s trophy as Shamita Shetty was named as the second runner up.

She cut a cake as she reunited her with her Varun Sood after about 6 weeks. They were seen sitting on a sofa together. Varun can be seen embracing Divya most lovingly. They cut the cake together to celebrate Divya’s win.

- Advertisement -

Varun Sood shared pictures on his Instagram and captioned, “When Varun met Divya! #satnamwaheguruੴ”

In the picture, Varun and Divya are hugging each other with a bright smile on her face. We clearly see that they are happy seeing each other.

- Advertisement -

For the majority of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya played solo. While she did not have a connection at first, she paired up with Zeeshan Khan in the first week, after he ditched his existing connection.

Another celebration video was shared by Rannvijay Singha on his Instagram handle. Divya can be seen going absolutely crazy after seeing him. She is seen jumping around and screaming with joy as she brought the trophy home. He captioned, “The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for he 🙏🏼 So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!