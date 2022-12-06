Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and family on Monday, December 5. The actress organised a mega bash to mark her special day. While it was attended by several of her industry friends, what left everyone stunned was something else.

Late Monday night, Divya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures revealing how she is now engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to Divya on her 30th birthday with a ring. In the pictures that the actress shared online, she can be seen hugging and posing with the love of her life. In one of the clicks, she can also be seen flaunting her ring. In the caption, Divya made her relationship official and wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone.”

Check out Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar below: