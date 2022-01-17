- Advertisement -

As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 ends, Disney+ Hotstar is set to exclusively launch its first-ever OTT exclusive ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’ season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, from 30 January.

Beginning the year 2022 with the biggest OTT debut, actor Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of Bigg Boss on TV, will be seen hosting Bigg Boss Ultimate.

The OTT season will reunite some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves. Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, the makers of the mega show have made innovative changes to the format to keep audiences engaged throughout the season. The most exciting of the innovations is the 24hr feed, which will allow fans to watch what’s happening in the Bigg Boss house throughout the day. This novel, immersive experience is bound to be a big draw for audiences.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who will be the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, said, “The first OTT version of Big Boss Ultimate is on Disney+ Hotstar. I’m extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100% confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting.”

Talking about the first-ever launch of Bigg Boss Ultimate, spokesperson, Disney+ Hotstar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar we have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and innovative storytelling formats. With a massive hit show like Bigg Boss Ultimate, we endeavor to take one more step towards elevating the entertainment experience for viewers. The addition of this one-of-a-kind show on Disney+ Hotstar is a definitive step to bringing top notch, cutting edge entertainment experiences to Tamil audiences. We want to continue to provide entertainment experiences that are high in quality in a manner that viewers can immerse themselves in stories we want to tell.”

The production head of Bigg Boss Ultimate, said, “We are elated to be a part of the first-ever OTT season of Bigg Boss Ultimate, I’m confident that this new format will keep viewers engaged with a video content stream from the set, and a fresh new set of rules. Partnering with a platform that is accessible to millions of Indians, like Disney+ Hotstar, ensures that viewers will get the chance to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that we bring to them.”