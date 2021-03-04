ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

7 titles to watch & celebrate International Women’s Day

This International Women's Day, watch the biggest international titles featuring strong female characters

By Glamsham Editorial
7 titles to watch & celebrate International Women's Day
Celebrate International Women's Day | The Undoing poster
Women seamlessly play and ace some of the most mesmerising, awe-inspiring characters on screen with ease. With some of the best stories and the most prestigious awards to their name, women have constantly proved to be extremely industrious. From Nicole Kidman‘s remarkable performance in The Undoing, to Cate Blanchett in Golden Globe nominee Mrs. America, here’s a list of inspiring films that celebrate the passion and resilience of independent women. This International Women’s Day, host a binge-party for the women that inspire you.

The Undoing
Life for a successful therapist in New York begins to unravel on the eve of publishing her first book.

Big Little Lies
Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode and promises hang in the balance as the Monetary Five struggle to keep the biggest secret of all.

Sharp Objects
Reporter Camille Preaker, returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Devs
A young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

Olive Kitteridge
A middle-school math teacher and her marriage with Henry which spans 25 years.

Mrs. America
Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape.

Watch these inspiring female-centric titles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

LATEST UPDATES

