Binnu Dhillon on the social message of ‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’

The first ever Punjabi film ‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’ is premiering on ZEE5, this Dussehra on 14th October. Directed by Kenny Chhabra, the film stars Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Seema Kaushal and Pukhraj Bhalla. It will also introduce talented actors like Maninder Singh, Deepali Rajput, Bhumika Sharma and Armaan Anmol. The film, a family comedy with a strong social message, is written by Naresh Kathooria.

‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’ is the story of Gurnam Singh and Satwant Kaur who are parents to four sons who have been brought up by them with immense love and affection. Like all ageing parents, they want nothing more from their children except for their time and attention, but this is exactly what they don’t end up getting. What starts off as a series of humorous incidents leads to an emotional roller coaster ride.

Actor Binnu Dhillon commented, “During the pandemic, we have realized the importance of family and relationships. This movie has a special social message about family values, and I am really excited that it will stream soon, and everyone can watch it on their screens.”

Producer Harman Baweja said “We are extremely excited to share this film with audiences across the world. It is an entertaining film with its heart set in the right place, that will bring families together, make them laugh and cry, but more importantly it will make every son and daughter value their parents.”

Producer Vicky Bahri added, “This movie is really special for us, and we are looking forward to the debut of the first ever Punjabi film on ZEE5! The team has put in a lot of hard-work, and we are thrilled to bring it to the audiences on 14th October.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “This announcement is in line with our aim of delivering diverse and purposeful content, especially curated for our Punjabi-speaking audience. Get ready to witness a complete package of entertainment in ‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’. A film filled with comedy, drama and romance along with a message about family values that audiences will relate to and surely enjoy when it streams on ZEE5 on 14th October 2021.”

‘Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme’ premieres this Dussehra, 14th October, exclusively on ZEE5.