- Advertisement -

Prime Video today debuted the official trailer for Amazon Original Series ‘Maradona: Blessed Dream’. The biopic follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary soccer player, Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina, to his game changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his National team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86.

The release schedule for ‘Maradona: Blessed Dream’ will be:

October 29: Episodes 1 through 5

November 5: Episodes 6 & 7

November 12: Episode 8

November 19: Episode 9

November 26: Episode 10

- Advertisement -

Talking about the series’ multilingual release, Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video said, “Great stories transcend borders and there is nothing more universally inspiring than a story of sheer genius, motivation and hard work. Maradona: Blessed Dream goes beyond being just a biopic and narrates a tale that is inspiring, relatable and enjoyable for everyone. We are delighted to release the series in India in 5 local languages, enhancing its appeal and reach even further, and giving Maradona’s Indian fans a chance to experience the story of a widely-adored man, in a language of their choice.”

Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Nazareno Casero (Historia de un Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnifica 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax) portraying Diego Armando Maradona through different stages of his life. Julieta Cardinali (En Terapia, Valentin), Laura Esquivel (Patito Feo), Mercedes Morán (Diarios de Motocicleta, El Reino), Pepe Monje (Amor en Custodia) and Peter Lanzani (El Clan, El Reino) also feature prominently in the series.

- Advertisement -

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, the biographical series was filmed on location in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico and features 10 one-hour long episodes capturing key moments along the life and career of the legendary soccer star.

Alejandro Aimetta serves as the showrunner and director of the episodes filmed in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, and is also one of the show’s writers alongside Guillermo Salmerón (El Marginal) and Silvina Olschansky (El Marginal). Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed episodes in Spain and Italy, respectively. Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer serve as the executive producers.