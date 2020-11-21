Advtg.
OTT News

Bobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character

2020 has been an interesting year for Bobby Deol work wise as the actor not only completed 25 years in the industry

By Pooja Tiwari
Bobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character
Bobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character
2020 has been an interesting year for Bobby Deol work wise as the actor not only completed 25 years in the industry but yet again proved his potential with his new web show and a film. 

Be it the no nonsense dean Vijay Singh in Class Of 83 or a rogue spiritual leader with ulterior motives in Aashram, Bobby Deol managed to make a space in people’s heart. Thanking the audience for all the love and praise that he has been receiving for his work in Aashram, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt tweet. 

Replying to his tweet, actor Dharmendra Deol praised his son and further mentioned how proud he felt of his son. “A simple honest man my Bob , playing a negative role …. Good job  love  you and proud of you my son.” 

Bobby Deol will be next seen in a crime thriller ‘Love Hostel’ which will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

LATEST UPDATES

