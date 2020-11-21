Bobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character

Advtg.

2020 has been an interesting year for Bobby Deol work wise as the actor not only completed 25 years in the industry but yet again proved his potential with his new web show and a film.

Be it the no nonsense dean Vijay Singh in Class Of 83 or a rogue spiritual leader with ulterior motives in Aashram, Bobby Deol managed to make a space in people’s heart. Thanking the audience for all the love and praise that he has been receiving for his work in Aashram, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt tweet.

#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored … never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation

Japnaam 🙏🙏 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/2gDovucDV3 — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 19, 2020

Replying to his tweet, actor Dharmendra Deol praised his son and further mentioned how proud he felt of his son. “A simple honest man my Bob , playing a negative role …. Good job love you and proud of you my son.”

#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored … never thought that such a negative role will get me such positive response .. i thank you all for the love and appreciation

Japnaam 🙏🙏 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/2gDovucDV3 — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 19, 2020

Bobby Deol will be next seen in a crime thriller ‘Love Hostel’ which will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.