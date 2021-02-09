ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Alankrita Shrivastava’s ‘Bombay Begums’ to release on Women’s Day

Alankrita Shrivastava's web series, Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswam, Amruta Subhash & Rahul Bose, to release on International Women's Day

By Glamsham Editorial
Alankrita Shrivastava Netflix web series Bombay Begums
Alankrita Shrivastava Netflix web series Bombay Begums
The web series, Bombay Begums will release on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The show casts Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswam, Amruta Subhash and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles, and is created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame.

The series touches upon themes of ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability through the stories of five modern Indian women in Mumbai. 

Said Shrivastava: “‘Bombay Begums’ is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India and across the world will connect with. 

“The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success, but have many other battles to fight too. It’s the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled,” she added.

“It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story,” Shrivastava continued.

“I am excited and proud that ‘Bombay Begums’ is coming on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” she added.

The series also features Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain in important roles. It is slated to release on Netflix.  –ians/sug/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

