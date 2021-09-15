BREAK POINT: Poster featuring Mahesh Bhupathi out now

- Advertisement -

BREAK POINT, a series that will put to rest all speculations of the much public split of the country’s biggest tennis heroes Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, is one of the most-awaited and anticipated series.

It was yeaterday that the makers released the poster featuring Leander and now this one leaves the audience wanting for more.

The untold, intriguing and most sought for answer to the question of Lee-Hesh Bromance to Breakup will be answered in ZEE5’s upcoming 7-part series. It is a series on friendship, brotherhood, partnership, belief, hard-work and ambition of two of the greatest tennis champions.

The pair was most feared by players on court during the late 1990’s and even ranked number 1 in the world in 1999. Viewers will witness a tale of two friends who had prepared for success but not for the life that follows.

In a first time partnership with ZEE5, filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s banner Earthsky Pictures will present ‘BREAK POINT’. The series is just a short while away from its premiere. The seven-episode series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 soon.