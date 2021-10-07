Business reality series ‘Shark Tank’ Season 13 to premiere on Oct 9

HomeOTTNews

By Glamsham Bureau
The 13th edition of the Emmy Award-winning business reality series ‘Shark Tank’ is all set to premiere on October 9 on Voot Select. It will have actor-entrepreneur Kevin Hart and Indian-American business person Nirav Tolia as guest Shark investors throughout the upcoming season.

The business reality show offers budding inventors a once-in-a-lifetime chance to score the funding that can transform their side hustles into an empire.

Shark investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary will be joined by four new guest sharks appearing this season.

Actor, investor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart will be joined by Indian-American co-founder of Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia, CEO of Good American, Emma Grede and BBC’s Dragon Den’s Peter Jones.

“Entrepreneurship has always been a driving force in my life. I grew up seeing my parents thrive as Indian immigrants and their success in business and as respected community leaders shaped my understanding of what was possible and inspired my own journey in Silicon Valley,” said Nirav Tolia.

