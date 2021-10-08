Chandan Roy Sanyal dived into the prep for Sanak; knowing he’d be pitted against Vidyut Jammwal

- Advertisement -

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has talked about the prep that went into his transformation to play a ruthless villain in upcoming hostage drama ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’. He says he dived into training knowing that he will be pitted against action star Vidyut Jammwal.

Chandan took training under the guidance of an American action director for a month and even learned rifle shooting.

He said: “I dived into the prep for Sanak knowing full well that I will be pitted against India’s invincible action star, Vidyut Jammwal. I had to match his sanak. I trained for a month with my action director and I familiarised myself with the use of rifles.

“It was super exciting for me to play a sanki villain and I rehearsed for a month. It’s a very different role from what I’ve done in films earlier. I hope the audience enjoys it.”

The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra.

Directed by Kanishk Varma,’Sanak: Hope Under Siege’, a hostage drama, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.