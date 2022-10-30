scorecardresearch
Chandan Roy Sanyal chuffed about people calling him 'Bhopa Swami'

Chandan Roy Sanyal, whose role as Bhopa Swami in the 'Aashram' series has come in for appreciation from various quarters

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, whose role as Bhopa Swami in the ‘Aashram’ series has come in for appreciation from various quarters, is thrilled by the fact that the role has become so popular that people now identify him by it.

The actor said that while he was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’ in Varanasi recently, the locals there started referring to him as Bhopa Swami and greeted him by saying ‘Japnaam’.

After the release of ‘Aashram’, Chandan Roy Sanyal has become a household name. Fans across the country refer to him as Bhopa Swami, and his name has become synonymous with the character’s name.

Talking about the popularity he has received, Chandan said: “‘Aashram’ has been a special project for me, I am always amazed to know how far the show has reached. Everyone across the country has watched and loved the show. To be known by your character name is every actor’s dream. There is no bigger reward. I feel grateful.”

Sanyal is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Woh 3 Din’ and show ‘Karm Yuddh’. His upcoming projects include ‘Aashram Season 4’, Amazon Prime’s ‘Lakhot’ and ‘Patna Shukla’.

