Advtg.
OTT News

Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on Aashram Chapter 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Chandan Roy Sanyal says playing the sly Bhopa Swami in Aashram, working with filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol in the web series, and garnering audience appreciation for his work have been fulfilling experiences as an actor lately.

“Aashram”, which had garnered over 100 million streams within its first five days, has now raked in over 400 million views.

After the success of season one of the digital series, he is now excited about the upcoming “Aashram: Chapter 2 — The Dark Side”.

Advtg.

Chandan posted on Instagram: “TWO DAYS LEFT – AASHRAM Chapter 2 THE DARK SIDE drops on 11 November on @mxplayer @prakashjproductions. 400 million views already and the cult will grow. Are you ready??! Japnaam from Bhopa Swamy ! No U Turns now. #aashram #aashramwebseries #bhopaswamy.”

The Prakash Jha directorial centres around the aashram of a conman who poses as the godman Baba Nirmala (played by Bobby Deol). Chandan essays the role of Baba’s aide Bhopa, who carries out all the operations in the aashram.

“The acclaim and response to ‘Aashram’ is overwhelming; it definitely raises my excitement about the reception of ‘Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side’. Essaying Bhopa Swami, working with Prakash sir and Bobby Deol and having viewers appreciate my portrayal has been very fulfilling for me as an actor,” said Chandan.

Advtg.

“The upcoming chapter gets dark and the show has more twists in store,” he promised.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJuhi Parmar knows how to make a scene better: Shakti Anand
Next articleKartik Aaryan channels his inner Maharaja

Related Articles

News

Diwali set to light up OTT screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing...
Read more
News

Prakash Jha's Aashram gets legal notice for 'degrading Hindu religion'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series, Aashram, was served a legal notice on Wednesday for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.The legal notice...
Read more
News

SRK turns 55: Fans, wellwishers celebrate b'day on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday, and his fans and wellwishers trended various hashtags to celebrate his birthday throughout...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on Aashram Chapter 2 1

Amazon Prime Video forays into live sports, bags India rights for...

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its arrival in the cricket streaming field in India after it inked a...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NBA 2020-21 season to begin from December 22

Raja Hasan - Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar

Raja Hasan – Start Stop Song Lyrics from Laxmii starring Akshay...

Mum Bhai Dialogues Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Mum Bhai Dialogues: Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher’s jhakaas Dialogues

Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on Aashram Chapter 2 2

Thai Nattakan's jaw-dropping effort in field wins applause

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Melbourne Renegades sign Rilee Rossouw for BBL 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks