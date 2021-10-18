Chetan Bhagat reveals interesting journey of books to OTT

- Advertisement -

Get ready to laugh out loud as One Mic Stand season 2 is just around the corner. It recently released its trailer leaving viewers excited as ever to see some phenomenal performances by some famous personalities. The stellar ensemble of celebrity guests consists of filmmaker Karan Johar, actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar, Journalist Faye D’Souza and author Chetan Bhagat, who will be seen performing stand-up comedy for the first time ever.

Talking about his first ever performance in this show as a stand-up comedian, Chetan Bhagat said, “My books have inspired many Bollywood films, but after doing One Mic Stand 2 I realized the vast difference between writing and performing. Writing comes easy to me, however the performing arts especially stand-up comedy was an uncharted territory for me.”

Chetan reasons, “I had no inhibitions going into it knowing that Abish Mathew was guiding me through the process. I have seen his work and I think it’s brilliant. He made a complete amateur like me sound like a pro comedian, and for that I think he deserves an award. Bollywood movies 3 Idiots and Hello, inspired by my books have been very successful on Amazon Prime Video and I hope that my first ever stand-up act enjoys similar success on the same platform.”

Chetan further adds, “Through the process I also learnt that a lot of jokes will stem from me. Making jokes on yourself and people laughing at it I believe is better than them making jokes on you. Whenever I get a chance to create magic with words I take it, as a writer I’m always on the hunt for exploring and learning about different human perspectives and psyches, One Mic Stand 2 was the perfect show for that. This has been an interesting journey of books to OTT for me, one filled with lots of learning and laughter.”

One Mic Stand Season 2 is going to premiere on October22, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.