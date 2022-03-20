Chetan Hansraj enters Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel ‘Lock Upp’

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has introduced a unique format on OTT that is an original homegrown series for audiences. The show has interesting and controversial contestants. Adding to the controversial inmates in the show, the popular Indian film and television actor, Chetan Hansraj makes an entry as the 15th contestant in the show.

With its contestants and a fearless host Kangana Ranaut, ‘Lock Upp’ has been getting an awesome response from everyone. The contestants who come from diverse backgrounds have been making this show worth a watch. It’s heading into much morw entertainment with Indian film and television actor Chetan Hansraj making a Wild Card entry in the show.

Chetan started his career with Mahabharat, playing the role of young Balram, and then made his appearances in many serials and films as well. He has also featured in many advertisements and ad films. And now, he will be seen making a Wild Card entry in the show as the 15th contestant of Lock Upp. He comes with more than 40 years of experience in showbiz and it would be interesting to watch how he will be able to deal with the contestants in jail.

Chetan has been known for his strong villainous characters on screen and having him in jail with the most controversial celebrities will surely take this show on another level.

When asked Chetan about him entering Lock Upp, he said, “I am actually feeling amazing for being a part of this unique show called ‘Lock Upp’ and am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it’s going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by different people I don’t know and some people I know. But overall, I am very excited.”

“I have done a lot of work with Balaji for 18 years and its the first time I am working with ALT Balaji and MX Player. So I am excited about a completely new team.. It still feels like home. So I am very excited to work with a new team of ALT Balaji and MX Player.”