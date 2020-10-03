Cobra Kai: Netflix drops Season 3 teaser, renews show for Season 4

Advtg.

The feud between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues in the upcoming ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3.

Netflix has unveiled a 30-second teaser for Season 3, which drops on January 8, 2021, on the streaming service and also revealed that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.

The date was revealed on the official Twitter account.

As Kreese says, “The story is just beginning.” Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on @Netflix.

And gear up because Season 4 is officially training to join the fight.

Cobra Kai Never Dies. pic.twitter.com/7znfWTHyuJ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) October 2, 2020

Advtg.

Set 30 years after the events of the classic Karate Kid movie, the series follows the bitter rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The official synopsis for Season 3 “finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

‘Cobra Kai’ has been a huge hit ever since its debut on Netflix, earning a spot in the streaming giants Top 10 list for several weeks straight.

Advtg.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the Sony Pictures series first premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 but later moved to Netflix in late August.

‘Cobra Kai’ stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel, William Zabka as Johnny, Xolo Mariduena as Miguel, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda, Mary Mouser as Samantha, Tanner Buchanan as Robby, Jacob Bertrand as Eli, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri and Martin Kove as John.

The Karate Kid follow up series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, Susan Ekins, and Caleeb Pinkett also serve as executive producers for the show. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers, reports Deadline.