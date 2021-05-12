Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

Comedy classic ‘Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ on Lionsgate Play

As we head to summer & extended lockdown, 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, could be a perfect watch with family

By Glamsham Editorial
Comedy classic ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ on Lionsgate Play
Comedy classic ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ | pic courtesy: Lionsgate Play
Adv.

As we head to summer and extended lockdown, ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’, is perfect to watch with family to rejuvenate your holiday season from home. ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is an American comedy film directed by Josh Greenbaum, screenplay from the girls Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo who brought you ‘Bridesmaids’.

Flamboyant and unabashedly silly, ‘Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ has perfected the comic rhythm of Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig. Starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan in the lead the trio’s chemistry is delightful, they have a wonderful whimsical sense of humor and draws symphonic attention attracting viewers till the end. The movie will be available in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play app from 14th May 2021.

The story revolves around two best friends who leave their hometown on a journey for the first time ever. Inseparable Barb and Star decides it is time to try something different and embark on the adventure of a lifetime to go on a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida. The rival Sharon Gordon Fisherman (also played by Kristen Wiig) has an evil plan in mind to take revenge by unleashing beacons to kill the locals. The movie is intertwined into a tale of musical numbers, adventures, parties, romance and a little bit of spice to add to the drama.

Adv.
Previous articleRob Savage: Anyone with an internet connection could be part of ‘Host’
Next articleSalman Khan ‘takes commitment’ against piracy ahead of ‘Radhe’ release
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates