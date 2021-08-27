Content Asia Awards: Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Criminal Justice’ wins Best Asian Drama

- Advertisement -

Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari-starrer ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’ won the Best Asian Drama Series Award for Regional/International Market at Content Asia Awards 2021.

Content Asia Awards are organised for the Asian market by the Content Asia team and are an extension of their day-in-day-out year-round dedicated focus on and connection with Asia’s content industry.

After the success of the first season of ‘Criminal Justice’ produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, the next chapter in the franchise released in December 2020, ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’ not only succeeded in entertaining the audiences but also left them with food for thought.

On winning the honour, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “‘Criminal Justice’ Season 1 was the first show to be released from the House of Applause and I am proud beyond words to see the franchise growing. We believe that stories have the power to transcend borders and thus, we focus on Indian adaptations of select international shows, reimagining them to appeal to local tastes and context.”

Along with Pankaj and Kirti, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the show focuses on the case of Anuradha Chadha (Kirti Kulhari) who stabs her husband one fateful night. Her 13-year-old daughter Rhea hears some commotion and somehow witnesses the unfortunate incident. As the court and the media charge Anu as guilty, almost all the attorneys in town reject her case.

However, a small-time lawyer, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), accepts the case and investigates the real motive behind the murder teaming up with Nikhat Hussain (Anupriya Goenka).

Sameer added, “This recognition at a prestigious platform like Content Asia is reflective of the audience love for ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’ and we are grateful to the entire cast and crew, production partners BBC Studios India, and our streaming partners Disney+ Hotstar for a wonderful collaborative effort.”