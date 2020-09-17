Home OTT News

Crackdown Trailer: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan impress in a espionage thriller

Crackdown haven’t stopped since Superstar Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser. Now the wait has finally ended as AB Junior Abhishek Bachchan has revealed the official trailer of this much awaited espionage thriller.

With less than a week from the show launch, Crackdown has already captured all the attention of the entertainment industry, with everyone eagerly waiting to watch Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial web debut on Voot Select.

A slick,  high-octane, action-fueled thriller, Crackdown revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security.

Starring Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. Crackdown will stream on Voot Select starting 23rd September.

