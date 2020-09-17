Crackdown haven’t stopped since Superstar Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser. Now the wait has finally ended as AB Junior – Abhishek Bachchan has revealed the official trailer of this much awaited espionage thriller.
A blockbuster in the form of a show! So proud to show you all the trailer of my friend #ApoorvaLakhia’s new show: #CrackdownOnVoot. It’s streaming from 23rd Sept on @VootSelect – and I can’t wait.@Saqibsaleem @ShriyaP #IqbalKhan @rajeshtailang @Iamwaluscha @AnkBhatia pic.twitter.com/xUzJ8sNOaC— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2020
With less than a week from the show launch, Crackdown has already captured all the attention of the entertainment industry, with everyone eagerly waiting to watch Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial web debut on Voot Select.
A slick, high-octane, action-fueled thriller, Crackdown revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security.
Starring Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. Crackdown will stream on Voot Select starting 23rd September.