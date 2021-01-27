ADVERTISEMENT

‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ trailer is out now.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming documentary series ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ and it looks creepy enough.

Based on the horrifying real-life events that went down at the infamous Cecil Hotel, the series centers on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam who went missing in 2013, per Popsugar.

Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the four-part series not only explores unsolved mystery surrounding Lam’s death, but also covers the history of Downtown Los Angeles, specifically the Skid Row area, and the Cecil Hotel, as well as examining the viral life the story took on thanks to web sleuths, per Slashfilm.

The official synopsis for ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ is as follows: “For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.”

“In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.”

Speaking about the film, Berlinger said: “The idea was to have a central story, in this instance Elisa Lam’s case, that takes viewers from episode to episode, but to also balloon out and give larger context to the crime itself based on the location.”

“Her story is an integral part of the Cecil Hotel’s history, and it was important to us that we not just tell a story about Elisa’s untimely death, but also to highlight the impact that she had on people,” the filmmaker added as reported by Slashfilm.

“We also spoke to a number of professional experts who had direct involvement in Elisa Lam’s case — members of the Los Angeles Police Department, former employees of the Cecil Hotel, local journalists, and medical experts. As with any good crime story, you have to be a good steward of the responsibility given to you, because for the people involved, this is not just a story,” he noted.

‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ begins streaming on Netflix on February 10.