‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Game of Hearts

- Advertisement -

Recently ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ viewers witnessed different connections between the contestants who got a chance to change partners and choose a new one in the ‘Game of Hearts’.

The contestants were given a task called ‘Game of Hearts’ but it didn’t go well with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh as at first Pratik accepted the heart and then broke her heart twice. Later, Neha Bhasin gave her heart to Pratik and Akshara to Milind Gaba which led to a tiff between the two ladies.

- Advertisement -

Thus there was a heated conversation between old and new connections that ended on a bitter note. Pratik said that: “Akshara and Milind have a great connection so they should be together” to which Akshara was quick to respond: “There is no one in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house who can decide with whom I have a better connection.”

Later when Neha gave the heart to Pratik, Milind furiously replied: “I am shocked. You have flipped faster than the time it takes to make an egg.”

- Advertisement -

The argument started blowing up and Neha said: “I will not make a fake connection. I feel judged when I am with you” to which Gaba replied: “Mind your language.”

When Gaba shouted at Neha, she was unable to accept the way he was talking to her and she replied back: “You have no right to talk to me like that. This is the tone I cannot handle.”

- Advertisement -

The task ended with a huge tiff between the two ladies where Akshara accuses Neha of breaking their connection. Akshara said to Neha: “You can’t break the connection between Pratik and me just by giving a heart to him.”

The fights between the connections are blowing up more and more! Akshara is shattered and the rejection is making her cry in the house.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot.