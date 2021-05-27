‘Dabangg 2’ actress Sandeepa Dhar recreates ‘Munni badnaam’ in web show

Adv.

For her upcoming show, Sandeepa recreates the iconic chartbuster ‘Munni Badnaam’ from Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’. Interestingly, Sandeepa Dhar was a part of Salman Khan’s super-hit action film Dabangg 2 as she made a special appearance in the film. Sandeepa Dhar who plays a dancer in her upcoming show ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ opens about her long standing connection with Salman Khan as her show offers an interesting coincidence.

Shedding light on her equation with Salman Khan, Sandeepa Dhar said, “I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had through my career. One of my most memorable moments was working with Salman Khan, it was immensely surreal to share screen space with him in my very second film.”

She continues saying, “Dabangg 2 holds a very special place in my heart as it was like a dream come true for me to work with such a thorough gentleman and everyone knows he such a really really nice person. Now as I gear up for the release of ‘Chattis Aur Maina’, life has come to a full circle dancing to the tunes of ‘Munni Badnaam’ from Salman Khan’s Dabangg.”

Adv.

Essaying the role of a dancer in the show, Sandeepa Dhar portrays varied dance forms in the show. In the first episode, Sandeepa would be seen grooving to the desi beats of the Bollywood chartbuster ‘Munni Badnaam’. Regarded as one of the most iconic chartbusters, ‘Munni Badnaam’ stays a party favorite with the signature hook step staying etched in everyone’s memory.

Having played remarkable performances across mediums, Sandeepa Dhar is known for memorable projects like Heropanti, Dabangg 2 and OTT shows like Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat amongst others, the trailer of ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ offered glimpses into her ambitious and headstrong character ‘Maina’, with a zing of light-hearted comedy, intriguing the audience for her performance.

Sandeepa Dhar’s ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ starts streaming from Friday, 28th May, 2021.